MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Moscow is largely concerned over Turkey's possible deployment of troops to Libya and over Ankara's military cooperation agreement with Libya's internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

GNA Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj ratified on Thursday a memorandum on military cooperation, signed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on November 27. Sarraj also accepted Turkey's offer to deploy troops to Libya for repelling the offense of the GNA's rival Libyan National Army. According to media reports, Turkey has already sent its armed forces, military advisers and equipment to Tripoli.

"This triggers many questions, this infringes on the interests of neighboring countries, the situation is complicated," the source told reporters.

He added that Moscow was "certainly concerned" over Turkey's possible deployment of troops to the North African country.

"There are resolutions by the United Nations Security Council, there are decisions on arms embargo, so there are many questions. External military interference may complicate the situation while the conflict is not settled yet," the source said.