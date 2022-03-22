UrduPoint.com

Moscow Would Like Talks With Ukraine To Be More Meaningful - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2022 | 04:11 PM

Russia would like negotiations with Ukraine to be more meaningful, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement on holding a referendum in Ukraine on the status of the Donbas republics and Crimea

"Ukraine is a sovereign state, and there should be some internal state procedures. But besides this, there are those substances that are on the negotiating table of the two delegations. I cannot interfere in the details of these substances.

We are convinced that making them public at the moment can only harm the negotiation process, which is already going much slower and less meaningful than we would like them to be," Peskov told reporters.

When asked if the referendum takes place after the package of proposals, which the parties are ready to present to the public, is formed Peskov said that "this is due to a whole set of parameters" that can and should be discussed by the negotiating teams of the countries.

