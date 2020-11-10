Moscow-Yerevan-Baku Statement Covers Issue of Nagorno-Karabakh Status - Zakharova

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The joint statement by Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders includes a provision on the status of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR), the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday.

"Of course, this is outlined in the statement, we just have to wait a little bit until everyone studies this statement," Zakharova told Echo of Moscow radio station, when asked about the NKR status.

�She said the statement would be soon published on international platforms.