Moscow-Yerevan-Baku Statement Covers Issue Of Nagorno-Karabakh Status - Zakharova

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 02:55 PM

The joint statement by Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders includes a provision on the status of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR), the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The joint statement by Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders includes a provision on the status of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR), the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday.

"Of course, this is outlined in the statement, we just have to wait a little bit until everyone studies this statement," Zakharova told Echo of Moscow radio station, when asked about the NKR status.

�She said the statement would be soon published on international platforms.

More Stories From World

