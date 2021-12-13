Moscow Yet to Decide on Format of Its Proposals on Security Guarantees - Ryabkov

Moscow has not yet decided in what format the proposals on security guarantees will be submitted, but the priority is given to the Russia-US dialogue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Moscow has not yet decided in what format the proposals on security guarantees will be submitted, but the priority is given to the Russia-US dialogue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"I would not like now to anticipate any decisions on the forms and sites where this can be done. I can say with sufficient confidence that the Russian-US bilateral format will be very actively involved � by definition, this is inevitable and quite logical, given the dominant role of the United States in the North Atlantic alliance," Ryabkov said.

These proposals on security guarantees will be in writing in the coming weeks, he added.