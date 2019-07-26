A decision of Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to terminate all agreements with Israel after a recent demolition by Israeli forces of Palestinian buildings remains to be fully examined, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) A decision of Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to terminate all agreements with Israel after a recent demolition by Israeli forces of Palestinian buildings remains to be fully examined, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Friday.

"One needs to gain better understanding [of the matter]. I heard the news but there is the need to reflect on it," Bogdanov told reporters.

Abbas announced on Thursday he would end all agreements with Israel, a few days after Israel demolished 12 buildings in Wadi Hummus outside East Jerusalem allegedly for violating construction rules.

The move was condemned by a number of countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain and France, which stressed that demolition in occupied territories contradicted international humanitarian law and the UN Security Council resolutions.