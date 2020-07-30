Moscow Yet to Receive Full Information on Russians' Detention in Belarus - Kremlin

Moscow does not yet have complete information regarding the situation with the Russians detained in Belarus over their alleged intention to destabilize situation there, but it hopes to learn everything following contacts between special services, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Moscow does not yet have complete information regarding the situation with the Russians detained in Belarus over their alleged intention to destabilize situation there, but it hopes to learn everything following contacts between special services, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Of course, we do not yet have complete information about the incident. This is what we can say now: we know that 33 Russian citizens were detained in Belarus yesterday, and 200 more people are wanted. There is no information about any illegal actions by Russians that could serve as grounds for their detention, we do not know anything about it," Peskov told reporters.

"At the same time we see and hear official statements by Minsk representatives claiming that Russians are engaged in plans to destabilize the situation on the Belarusian territory ahead of the presidential election," Peskov added.

Peskov also called for assessing cautiously experts' suggestions about the reasons behind the detention.

Moscow expects to receive "exhaustive" information after Russian Ambassador Dmitry Mezentsev's talks in the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, and contacts between the countries' special services, the Kremlin spokesman went on to say.

"We certainly expect that the rights of the detained Russian citizens will be respected in full," Peskov concluded.