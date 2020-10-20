Moscow Yet to Receive Official US Answer to Offer to Extend New START by One Year

Russia has not yet received any official answer from the United States to the proposal to extend the New START nuclear arms reduction deal by one year, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, noting that it has only seen some comments by US officials on social networks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Russia has not yet received any official answer from the United States to the proposal to extend the New START nuclear arms reduction deal by one year, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, noting that it has only seen some comments by US officials on social networks.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the US to extend the New START by one year without any conditions amid the looming expiration of the deal in February.

"The Russian side has not received an official answer from the US to the note, issued on October 16, in which President Putin's proposal to extend the New START by one year was formulated. We have only seen separate comments by US officials on social networks," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that it was expecting an official answer.