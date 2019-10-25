UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow's $20Bln Debt Relief For Africa Unlocks Large Market For Russian Business - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 12:20 AM

Moscow's $20Bln Debt Relief for Africa Unlocks Large Market for Russian Business - Kremlin

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Moscow has cleared a way for Russian companies to expand into the African market by writing off multi-billion-dollar debts of these developing countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Russia-Africa business forum in Sochi, President Vladimir Putin recalled that Russia took part in the global debt relief initiative for Africa, having written off African nations' debts worth over $20 billion.

"This debt burden hindered the development of cooperation and our companies' interaction with African countries because the large debt legally barred companies from engaging in new projects [with African nations]," Peskov said.

According to Peskov, by writing off these "ephemeral and irrecoverable" debts, Russia has cleared a way for Russian companies to enter the African market.

"Our companies have the opportunity to work on a mutually beneficial basis, earn money, increase trade, pay large taxes, including to the Russian budget, this is additional jobs, this is an expansion into global and African markets.

Therefore, this is an absolutely mutually beneficial, meaningful and pragmatic approach to trade and economic relations," he added.

The Kremlin spokesman also stressed that the debt relief was "not the result of the last few days" as the decision had been made long ago.

Speaking about the difference of Russia's cooperation with Africa from the Soviet era, Peskov noted the Soviet relations with the developing continent had no economic basis and relied only on ideology.

The Russia-Africa summit and economic Forum is running in the Russian resort city of Sochi from October 23-24. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Africa Business Moscow Russia Budget Vladimir Putin Sochi Money October Market Media Event From Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

American musician will.i.am performs at 2019 FIRST ..

26 minutes ago

Omar Al Olama and Dean Kamen: 2019 FIRST Global DX ..

41 minutes ago

UAE participates in Arab Environment Ministers Mee ..

41 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s Bee’ah partners with Ambienthesis SpA ..

41 minutes ago

SDF Supports Idea of International Security Zone i ..

35 minutes ago

Evacuations as wildfire roars through California w ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.