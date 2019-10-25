SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Moscow has cleared a way for Russian companies to expand into the African market by writing off multi-billion-dollar debts of these developing countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Russia-Africa business forum in Sochi, President Vladimir Putin recalled that Russia took part in the global debt relief initiative for Africa, having written off African nations' debts worth over $20 billion.

"This debt burden hindered the development of cooperation and our companies' interaction with African countries because the large debt legally barred companies from engaging in new projects [with African nations]," Peskov said.

According to Peskov, by writing off these "ephemeral and irrecoverable" debts, Russia has cleared a way for Russian companies to enter the African market.

"Our companies have the opportunity to work on a mutually beneficial basis, earn money, increase trade, pay large taxes, including to the Russian budget, this is additional jobs, this is an expansion into global and African markets.

Therefore, this is an absolutely mutually beneficial, meaningful and pragmatic approach to trade and economic relations," he added.

The Kremlin spokesman also stressed that the debt relief was "not the result of the last few days" as the decision had been made long ago.

Speaking about the difference of Russia's cooperation with Africa from the Soviet era, Peskov noted the Soviet relations with the developing continent had no economic basis and relied only on ideology.

The Russia-Africa summit and economic Forum is running in the Russian resort city of Sochi from October 23-24.