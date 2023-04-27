(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Moscow's leading modern art hub, the GES-2 House of Culture, starts a new exhibition season with three events opening on Thursday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The first project, the Cloud Storage, will be open for visits from April 27 to July 30. This project brings together two groups of artists from different generations and deals with archives and various methods of chronicling both real and imaginary events.

The works of Arkady Nasonov and the Cloud Commission group form the basis of the exhibition.

The Cloud Commission displays a collection of various artifacts, tracking the group's history from its foundation in 1992 to the present day. Nasonov, the co-founder of the group, has combined motives from the cultural space of a Soviet person to create an existential collage of scientific and bureaucratic elements, forming a stream of consciousness.

Polina Abina and Alexei Sebyakin are also taking part in the Cloud Storage. Their works show how life cycles of information units mimic those of human beings in an endless loop of coming into existence and reproducing.

A Brief History of Absence, also taking place from April 27 to September 3, is a group exhibition comprised of works lacking the features that are conventionally believed to make the audience perceive them as works of art in the first place. It reflects the changes that modern art has undergone over the decades, as artists gradually shed decorativeness, ornamentality, skill and professional training, depth and color in search of new forms of expression, attempting to make art free from being reduced to a finite physical object.

The exhibition consists of several thematic sections. The Untitled section showcases works, whose creators decided to forgo giving them titles in favor of leaving the interpretation open to viewers. The Unauthored section explores the phenomenon of the author's self-elimination by means of anonymity and use of pseudonyms, and even by delegating the act of creating a work of art through use of printers and other technical methods. The Unobserved section is an attempt to redefine the role of a viewer.

The event will introduce the works of over 40 individual and collective authors, including Alexei Buldakov with his dystopian installation Medusa's Ocean, addressing the challenges of climate deterioration, and Jan Ginzburg, who brought the legacy of the little-known artist Varis Khasanov back to life.

Sorcerers is a group exhibition held from April 27 to July 30, exploring various manifestations of fantastic, supernatural and horrific in culture and everyday life. The project aims to blur the line between our primal fears and their artistic expressions.

For example, the installation Birch ��0 by composer Anna Pospelova and musical theatre director and media artist Nadezhda Bakhshieva, explores the similarities between the birch tree as an inseparable element of Russian culture and the binary code used in digital technology.

GES-2 House of Culture was opened in 2021 in the building of a decommissioned power station in Moscow, listed as an object of cultural heritage of regional importance. GES-2 strives to rethink the traditional approach to art displays making the audience an active participant.