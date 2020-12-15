MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Bolshoi Theater, located at the very heart of the Russian capital, was evacuated on Tuesday after a bomb alert message, emergency services told Sputnik.

"There was a message about a threat of explosion in Bolshoi Theater.

About 500 people were escorted out of the theater. The building is being searched," the services said.

Over the past several months, Moscow and other Russian cities have been fielding numerous fake bomb alerts, which resulted in evacuations and checks in shopping malls, schools, courthouses, and other public spaces.