MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) Moscow has registered 34 coronavirus-related deaths within a day, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 729, the city's coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"Another 34 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.

There were 695 reported deaths as of Saturday morning.