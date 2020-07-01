UrduPoint.com
Moscow's Coronavirus Death Toll Climbs By 35 In 24 Hours To 3,831 - Response Center

Wed 01st July 2020 | 02:00 AM

Moscow's Coronavirus Death Toll Climbs by 35 in 24 Hours to 3,831 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Thirty-five patients with coronavirus died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 3,831, the response center of the Russian capital said Tuesday.

On Monday, the response center reported 35 deaths as well.

Earlier in the day, the response center reported 745 new coronavirus cases. In one week, the number of new cases has decreased by 31 percent, the officials said.

Moscow has recorded a total of 221,598 cases, 150,397 patients have recovered.

