MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Eleven patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have died over the past 24 hours in Moscow, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 106, the coronavirus response center said in a statement.

"Eleven patients in Moscow who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for coronavirus infection have died," the center said.

It said all patients were 48 to 86 years old and all had concurrent diseases.