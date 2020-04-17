(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Moscow has registered 14 deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 127, the coronavirus response center said in a statement on Thursday.

"Another 14 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.

The deceased patients were 29 to 88 years old, most of them had concurrent diseases, the center said.

Three of those deceased were treated in private hospitals, it added.