Moscow's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises By 21 To 148 - Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 01:40 AM

Moscow's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises by 21 to 148 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Moscow has registered 21 deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 148, the coronavirus response center said in a statement on Friday.

"Another 21 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.

The deceased patients were 34 to 91 years old, most of them had concurrent diseases, the center said.

