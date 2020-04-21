UrduPoint.com
Moscow's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises By 29 To 233 - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 02:00 AM

Moscow's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises by 29 to 233 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Moscow has registered 29 deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 233, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Monday.

"Another 29 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.

The deceased patients were 31 to 94 years old, most of them had concurrent diseases, the center said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

