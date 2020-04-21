(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Moscow has registered 29 deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 233, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Monday.

"Another 29 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.

The deceased patients were 31 to 94 years old, most of them had concurrent diseases, the center said.