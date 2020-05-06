(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Moscow has registered 39 deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 905, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Another 39 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.

The death toll is lower than 52 and 50 fatalities registered on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.