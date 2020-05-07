UrduPoint.com
Moscow's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises By 39 To 905 - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

Moscow's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises by 39 to 905 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Moscow has registered 39 deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 905, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Another 39 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.

The death toll is lower than 52 and 50 fatalities registered on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

