Moscow's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises By 44 To 479 - Response Center
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 01:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Moscow has registered 44 deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 479, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Monday.
"Another 44 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.