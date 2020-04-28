MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Moscow has registered 44 deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 479, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Monday.

"Another 44 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.