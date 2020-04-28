UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises By 44 To 479 - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 01:10 AM

Moscow's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises by 44 to 479 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Moscow has registered 44 deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 479, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Monday.

"Another 44 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Burj Khalifa lights up in Dutch flag colour for Ki ..

16 minutes ago

FAB reports first quarter 2020 net profit of AED 2 ..

16 minutes ago

Gargash receives Somali FM&#039;s call

31 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation provides 85,989 Iftar meals to ..

31 minutes ago

Cultivate healthy lifestyle in children: Abu Dhabi ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Senegal discuss re ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.