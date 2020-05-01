UrduPoint.com
Moscow's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises by 47 to 658 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Moscow has registered 47 deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 658, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Thursday.

"Another 47 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.

The city's coronavirus death toll is lower than 67 and 65 fatalities registered in the previous two days.

