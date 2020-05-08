MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Moscow has registered 51 deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 956, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Thursday.

"Another 51 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities was 39 a day ago, and so the city's coronavirus death toll increased for the first time in the past three days.