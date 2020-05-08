UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises By 51 To 956 - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 12:20 AM

Moscow's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises by 51 to 956 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Moscow has registered 51 deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 956, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Thursday.

"Another 51 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities was 39 a day ago, and so the city's coronavirus death toll increased for the first time in the past three days.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED2.6 bn Thursday

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties wins Khal ..

21 minutes ago

ADCB reports AED209 million in Q1 net profit

51 minutes ago

Hind bint Maktoum: UAE will emerge stronger, thank ..

1 hour ago

Agthia elects Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi as new cha ..

2 hours ago

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over p ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.