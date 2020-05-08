UrduPoint.com
Moscow's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises by 54 to 1,010 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Moscow has registered 54 deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 1,010, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Thursday.

"Another 54 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.

This is the highest daily death toll in the past nine days.

