Moscow's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises By 65 To 611 - Response Center

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Moscow has registered 65 deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 611, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Another 65 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.

The death toll is lower than 67 fatalities registered a day before.

More Stories From World

