Moscow's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises By 67 To 546 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Moscow has registered 67 deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 546, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Another 67 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.

