Moscow's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises By 67 To 1,934 - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 01:50 AM

Moscow's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises by 67 to 1,934 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) Moscow has registered 67 deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 1,934, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Friday.

"Another 67 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.

In the previous day, 73 people infected with the coronavirus died in the city.

