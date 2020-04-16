UrduPoint.com
Moscow's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises By 7 To 113 - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 01:10 AM

Moscow's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises by 7 to 113 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Seven patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have died over the past 24 hours in Moscow, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 113, the coronavirus response center said in a statement.

"Another 7 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.

The deceased patients were 36 to 86 years old, most of them had concurrent diseases, the center said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

