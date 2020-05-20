UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 12:50 AM

Moscow's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises by 75 to 1,726 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Moscow has registered 75 deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, the highest number since the start of the epidemic, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 1,726, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Another 74 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.

In the previous day, 71 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow.

Moscow's case tally currently exceeds 149,000.

