MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Moscow has registered 76 deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 2,110, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Monday.

"Another 76 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.

In the previous day, 41 people infected with the coronavirus died in the city.