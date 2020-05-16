MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Moscow has registered 74 deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, the highest number since the start of the epidemic, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 1,432, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Friday.

"Another 74 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.

In the previous day, 68 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow.