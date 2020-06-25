Moscow's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises In Past Day By 12 To 3,669 - Response Center
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 02:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Moscow has registered 12 deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 3,669, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement.
"A total of 12 patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection have died in Moscow," the center said.