Moscow's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises In Past Day By 12 To 3,669 - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 02:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Moscow has registered 12 deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 3,669, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement.

"A total of 12 patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection have died in Moscow," the center said.

The day before, 14 people died from COVID-19 in the city.

