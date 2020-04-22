MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Moscow's death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has risen over the past 24 hours by 28, the coronavirus response center said.

Tuesday's COVID-19 death count for the Russian capital was 233, so the number of deaths currently stands at 261.

The number of confirmed cases in Moscow has topped 29,430.

More than 2,050 people have recovered from the disease.