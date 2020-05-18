MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus deaths in Moscow rose to 1,580 after 77 new deaths were recorded in the past day, the COVID-19 response center said.

"Seventy-seven patients with diagnosed pneumonia and a positive coronavirus test result have died in Moscow," the statement reads.

This is the Russian capital's highest daily count after 74 deaths were recorded on Friday. The city is the epicenter of the country's outbreak, with more than a half of confirmed cases.