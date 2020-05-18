UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow's Coronavirus Deaths Climb By 77 To 1,580 - Response Center

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 12:20 AM

Moscow's Coronavirus Deaths Climb by 77 to 1,580 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus deaths in Moscow rose to 1,580 after 77 new deaths were recorded in the past day, the COVID-19 response center said.

"Seventy-seven patients with diagnosed pneumonia and a positive coronavirus test result have died in Moscow," the statement reads.

This is the Russian capital's highest daily count after 74 deaths were recorded on Friday. The city is the epicenter of the country's outbreak, with more than a half of confirmed cases.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 2,736 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

36 minutes ago

Sheikha bint Saif announces winners of Sheikha Hes ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED16 million to Zakat ..

1 hour ago

Father meets newborn for first time as Etihad Airw ..

1 hour ago

New report reveals 35 percent decrease in divorce ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala&#039;s board mee ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.