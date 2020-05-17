UrduPoint.com
Moscow's Coronavirus Deaths Pass 1,500 - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) The overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in the Russian capital topped 1,500 on Saturday after further 71 patients died in the past day, the COVID-19 response center said.

"Seventy-one patients with diagnosed pneumonia and a positive coronavirus test result have died in Moscow," the statement reads.

Moscow reported 74 more deaths on Friday evening. The death toll has now climbed from 1,432 to 1,503. With 138,969 confirmed infection cases on Friday, the city has more than a half of Russia's total cases.

Your Thoughts and Comments

