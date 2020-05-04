(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the Russian capital, the epicenter of the country's outbreak, rose by 35 to 764 on Sunday, the crisis response center said.

"Further 35 patients with confirmed pneumonia and a positive coronavirus test result have died in Moscow," the health authority said in a statement.

The Russian government said on Sunday morning that 10,633 new cases had been reported in the country in the past day, bringing the total to 134,687. The death toll stood at 1,280.