MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) Further 59 coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past day, taking the death toll to 1,993, the COVID-19 response center said Saturday.

"Another 59 patients diagnosed with pneumonia and a positive test for the coronavirus infection have died in Moscow," it said in a statement.

The Russian capital, which is the country's epicenter of the outbreak, reported 67 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday and 73 on Thursday.