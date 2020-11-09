UrduPoint.com
Moscow's Coronavirus Deaths Rise By 72 To 7,361

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Another 72 people infected with the new coronavirus passed away in the Russian capital in the past day, the crisis management center said on Sunday.

"In Moscow, 72 patients who had been diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for coronavirus died," the center said in an update.

The death toll in Moscow, Russia's epicenter of the outbreak, now stands at 7,361. The center reported 74 virus-related deaths on Saturday evening.

