Moscow's Coronavirus Deaths Rise To 4,398 - Response Center
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 01:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) Further nine coronavirus patients have died in Moscow in the past day, bringing the Russian city's death toll to 4,398, the COVID-19 response center said Saturday.
"Nine patients died in Moscow.
All of them were confirmed to have pneumonia and had tested positive for coronavirus," the health authority said in a statement.
The city reported 14 new virus-related deaths the day before. Russia is the world's fourth worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases, with over 800,000 testing positive.