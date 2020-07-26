MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) Further nine coronavirus patients have died in Moscow in the past day, bringing the Russian city's death toll to 4,398, the COVID-19 response center said Saturday.

"Nine patients died in Moscow.

All of them were confirmed to have pneumonia and had tested positive for coronavirus," the health authority said in a statement.

The city reported 14 new virus-related deaths the day before. Russia is the world's fourth worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases, with over 800,000 testing positive.