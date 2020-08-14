UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow's COVID-19 Case Mortality Rate 4.9% - Health Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

Moscow's COVID-19 Case Mortality Rate 4.9% - Health Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The COVID-19 case mortality rate in Moscow since the beginning of the outbreak comes in at about 4.9 percent when counting cases where the disease was the main or a contributing cause of death, the health department of the Russian capital said on Friday.

"The mortality rate from coronavirus in Moscow for the entire period of the epidemic is 2.

4% if we take into account only cases where it was the main cause, and 4.9% if we take into account all cases where COVID-19 acted as the main or collateral disease," a statement on the department's website read.

Moscow remains the epicenter of the disease in Russia, accounting for about a quarter of all cases of infection in the country. According to the Moscow government's statistics, 4,633 people have died from the disease so far.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Belgium welcomes normalisation of relations betwee ..

2 hours ago

Germany hails normalisation of relations between U ..

2 hours ago

India welcomes normalisation of relations between ..

3 hours ago

Hot, humid weather forecast, rain at scattered pla ..

1 minute ago

Hindutva ideology to tear India apart, warns AJK P ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 73Rdanniversary Of Pakis ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.