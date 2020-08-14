MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The COVID-19 case mortality rate in Moscow since the beginning of the outbreak comes in at about 4.9 percent when counting cases where the disease was the main or a contributing cause of death, the health department of the Russian capital said on Friday.

"The mortality rate from coronavirus in Moscow for the entire period of the epidemic is 2.

4% if we take into account only cases where it was the main cause, and 4.9% if we take into account all cases where COVID-19 acted as the main or collateral disease," a statement on the department's website read.

Moscow remains the epicenter of the disease in Russia, accounting for about a quarter of all cases of infection in the country. According to the Moscow government's statistics, 4,633 people have died from the disease so far.