Moscow's COVID-19 Crisis Center To Introduce Permits For Leaving Home In Separate Decree

Sun 29th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

Moscow's COVID-19 Crisis Center to Introduce Permits for Leaving Home in Separate Decree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) Residents of Moscow do not need a special permit yet to leave their homes, pending a separate decree, the crisis center to combat the coronavirus outbreak said Sunday, after the city mayor announced mandatory self-isolation for all.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a blog that people of all ages would be expected to self-isolate starting Monday. Movement restrictions were previously in place for those aged 65 and over.

"Special passes... their format, requirements for getting them will be regulated by a separate decree to be issued by the Moscow City Council. No special permit will be required to get around the city until the decree has been issued," the crisis center said on Telegram.

