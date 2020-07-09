MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The Russian capital of Moscow has recorded 32 COVID-19 fatalities over the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 4,059, the city's response center said on Wednesday.

"As many as 32 patients died in Moscow, all of them had confirmed pneumonia and all of them had tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the response center said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the response center reported 28 deaths.