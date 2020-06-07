UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow's COVID-19 Death Toll Increases By 55 To 2,919 Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 11:40 AM

Moscow's COVID-19 Death Toll Increases by 55 to 2,919 Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Moscow has recorded 55 more fatalities COVID-19 patients over the past 24 hours, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Sunday.

"Another 55 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the statement said.

The update brings the Russian capital's death toll to 2,919.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AED1000 fine, 6 traffic points for dumping used fa ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler tells graduates: Hard work is the basis ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 7, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Local Press: Volunteers are crucial in the UAE&#03 ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Egyptian FM review regional de ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.