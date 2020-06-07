MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Moscow has recorded 55 more fatalities COVID-19 patients over the past 24 hours, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Sunday.

"Another 55 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the statement said.

The update brings the Russian capital's death toll to 2,919.