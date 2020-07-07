UrduPoint.com
Moscow's COVID-19 Death Toll Nears 4,000 After Growing by 24 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Moscow has registered 24 COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours (slightly up from 22 new fatalities the previous day), which brings the death toll to 3,999, the Russian capital's coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"Twenty-four patients have died in Moscow, all of them had confirmed pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the response center said in a statement.

The center called on Moscow residents to abstain from leaving home if showing any symptoms of acute respiratory viral infections, and also warned against self-therapy.

