(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Moscow's COVID-19 death toll has topped 4,000, as the Russian capital has recorded 28 coronavirus fatalities, an increase from 24 deaths registered on the previous day, the city's response center said on Tuesday.

"Twenty-eight patients have died in Moscow, all of them had confirmed pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the response center said in a statement.

The center called on Moscow residents to abstain from leaving home if showing any symptoms of acute respiratory viral infections, and also warned against self-therapy.