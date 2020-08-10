MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Another 13 coronavirus patients have died in the Russian capital in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 4,585, the COVID-19 response center said on Sunday.

"Thirteen coronavirus patients have died in Moscow. All of them were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the center said.

On Saturday, the city reported 12 coronavirus-related fatalities.