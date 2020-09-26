MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) Moscow's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 17 over the past day to 5,146, the Russian capital's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Friday.

"Another 17 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

On Thursday, the single-day increase to the death toll was 14.