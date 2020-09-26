UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises By 17 Over Past Day To 5,146 - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 01:20 AM

Moscow's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises by 17 Over Past Day to 5,146 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) Moscow's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 17 over the past day to 5,146, the Russian capital's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Friday.

"Another 17 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

On Thursday, the single-day increase to the death toll was 14.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

21 minutes ago

Jafza, Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Greece aspiring for bilateral strategic partn ..

2 hours ago

US Embassy in Baku Issues Travel Alert Amid Tensio ..

1 hour ago

Putin's Security Dialogue Offer to US Very Timely ..

47 minutes ago

Mashaal Malik thanks Prime Minister for comprehens ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.