Moscow's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises By 17 Over Past Day To 5,146 - Response Center
Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 01:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) Moscow's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 17 over the past day to 5,146, the Russian capital's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Friday.
"Another 17 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.
On Thursday, the single-day increase to the death toll was 14.