UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises By 24 Over Past Day To 5,254 - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 01:10 AM

Moscow's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises by 24 Over Past Day to 5,254 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Moscow's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 24 over the past day to 5,254, the Russian capital's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Another 24 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

On Monday, the single-day increase to the death toll was 27.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India announces more COVID-19 related relaxations

2 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes senior ..

2 hours ago

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Amir of Kuwait

2 hours ago

Nawaz should surrender before law; proposes Nadeem ..

38 minutes ago

US Embassy in Kiev Confirms Death of Employee

38 minutes ago

Funeral prayers of victims of Motorway accident of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.