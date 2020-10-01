Moscow's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises By 24 Over Past Day To 5,254 - Response Center
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Moscow's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 24 over the past day to 5,254, the Russian capital's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Another 24 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.
On Monday, the single-day increase to the death toll was 27.