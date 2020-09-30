UrduPoint.com
Moscow's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises by 27 Over Past Day to 5,230 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Moscow's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 27 over the past day ” the highest single-day figure since July ” to 5,230, the Russian capital's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Another 27 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

On Monday, the single-day increase to the death toll was 23.

