MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Moscow's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 27 over the past day to 5,370, the Russian capital's coronavirus disease response center said on Sunday.

"Another 27 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said in a statement.

The latest increase to the Russian capital's death toll is slightly below the 29 new fatalities announced on Saturday.