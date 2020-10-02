MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Moscow's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 28 over the past day ” the highest single-day figure since July ” to 5,282, the Russian capital's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Thursday.

"Another 28 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

On Wednesday, the single-day increase to the death toll was 24.