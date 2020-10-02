Moscow's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises By 28 Over Past Day To 5,282 - Response Center
Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 01:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Moscow's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 28 over the past day ” the highest single-day figure since July ” to 5,282, the Russian capital's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Thursday.
"Another 28 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.
On Wednesday, the single-day increase to the death toll was 24.