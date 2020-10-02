UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises By 28 Over Past Day To 5,282 - Response Center

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 01:10 AM

Moscow's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises by 28 Over Past Day to 5,282 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Moscow's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 28 over the past day ” the highest single-day figure since July ” to 5,282, the Russian capital's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Thursday.

"Another 28 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

On Wednesday, the single-day increase to the death toll was 24.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died July Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuval ..

25 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Palau President on Nation ..

25 minutes ago

UAE, US, Israel issue joint statement on establish ..

55 minutes ago

Russia Does Not Back Sides to Nagorno Karabakh Con ..

59 minutes ago

UK's largest business group calls for race targets ..

59 minutes ago

EFJ Urges Baku, Yerevan to Ensure Freedom of Movem ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.