UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises By 29 Over Past Day To 5,343 - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 01:40 AM

Moscow's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises By 29 Over Past Day to 5,343 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) Moscow's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 29 over the past day to 5,343, the Russian capital's coronavirus disease response center said on Saturday.

"Another 29 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

The latest increase to the Russian capital's death toll is slightly below the 32 new fatalities announced on Friday, which was the largest single-day rise in deaths in Moscow since mid-July.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE participates in signing ceremony of Sudanese p ..

13 minutes ago

Grand Mosque in Mecca to receive first batch of Um ..

1 hour ago

Belarus's Security Forces Detain 11 People During ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses installation of fina ..

2 hours ago

UN Secretary-General Says Juba Peace Agreement Daw ..

2 hours ago

US President Trump Says Feeling 'Well' in Hospital ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.