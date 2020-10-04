MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) Moscow's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 29 over the past day to 5,343, the Russian capital's coronavirus disease response center said on Saturday.

"Another 29 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

The latest increase to the Russian capital's death toll is slightly below the 32 new fatalities announced on Friday, which was the largest single-day rise in deaths in Moscow since mid-July.